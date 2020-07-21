Terminal expansion project finishing up at Helena Regional Airport

HELENA – Construction is finishing up at the Helena Regional Airport, as the final touches are put on a $12.1 million terminal upgrade.
Passengers can expect to see a lot more up to date technology throughout the terminal, as well as more seating and parking for travelers.
They have also added about 10,000 square feet to the terminal. The airport director says due to the decrease in passenger traffic throughout the pandemic, they were able to work more and finish the project ahead of schedule and under budget.
"The fact that Helena can still remain a viable location for the airlines to operate and serve our state and serve our community this project was a necessity to make sure that we stay up with the growth and still provide those opportunities for service in the future,” says Jeff Wadekamper, Airport Director, Helena Regional Airport.
The expansion project is funded by airport user fees, so no local tax dollars or mil levies are being used to pay for the renovations.
Like other airports across the country, the Helena Regional Airport was hit hard by COVID-19, but the airport director says they haven’t made any staffing adjustments yet, because they are making cuts in other areas like capital purchases and certain projects.
"We're confident we are going to come out of this just fine and we'll be back here to serve the community as air travel starts to ramp back up," says Wadekamper.