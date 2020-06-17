Tester, Daines help secure permanent financing for Land and Water Conservation Fund

HELENA - Senator Jon Tester and Senator Steve Daines announced Wednesday they helped lead in the approval of the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act in the U.S. Senate, forever funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).
According to the release from Tester and the release from Daines, the new bill will finance LWCF with $900 million a year and distribute $9.5 billion to confront public land maintenance backlogs in the U.S.
“Today, we made history,” Tester said in his release. “This is a moment that Montanans have been working toward for decades, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the years of relentless hard work from the folks back home who know just how critical LWCF is to our state’s economy. Not only will this landmark bill provide even more resources for our $7.1 billion outdoor recreation industry and the 71,000 jobs that support it, but it will help create and maintain our unmatched public lands for our kids and grandkids, and the many generations that follow.”
“Today, we passed the most important conservation bill for Montana and the nation in decades - one that will increase public access to our public lands, support our national parks and importantly, protect our Montana outdoor way of life,” Daines said in his release. “I look forward to seeing it pass the House and getting it onto President Trump’s desk for his signature.”