HELENA, Mont. - The Lewis and Clark County American Red Cross has been aiding victims who lost their homes during a multi-family house fire in East Helena that happened on March 17.

The fire sparked after cigarettes were put out and tossed into some nearby potted plants.

According to Helena Sheriff Leo Dutton, the fire quickly spread, igniting several propane tanks attached to communal barbecues, causing a rapid explosion, leaving residents homeless and forced to find other means of shelter.

Thankfully, one of the residents' dogs began barking, before the fire became deadly, alarming tenants to evacuate the duplex in time and no one was injured.

The Red Cross Action Response Team and Volunteers have stepped in to help those after the duplex fire, and say that they are always on the lookout to help those who need it most after traumatic events such as these.

“What we try to do is provide those first three to four days of assistance so they can get a hotel room, maybe they can get some clothing or some food, something like that,” said Susan Hawthorne, Lewis and Clark County disaster action team coordinator.

Hawthorne is a former U.S. Army Veteran of 28 years and has seen her fair share of both natural and human inflicted events and discussed their "Montana 2-1-1" program, which helps people get through the recovery process after traumatic events or natural disasters.

“It’s a program that’s set up through United Wa. It basically allows people to go on to the website, type in their city and then it shows them all the resources that are available to them for free,” said Hawthorne.

Hawthorne continued, “Helena Food Share is also a part of the program. Let’s say someone needs baby formula, that’s a part of it or if they need housing, which is a big part of it, right now, for people, because there’s not just enough affordable housing–but housing in general. So this helps as a second step for recovery.”

Red Cross Volunteer, Beverly Blokzyl, works with people who need assistance during their fourth day of recovery.

“The recovery process is after the first time the event has happened and that is when everybody is pretty anxious and excited about everything that’s going on and when you’ve been in one of those types of situations, your mind just kind of goes and you can’t think about the future, so we come in and we talk to them and then after that, and we say, ‘OK–what do you need to get going forward?’ And usually, a lot of the time, they just need someone to simply talk to them,” said Blokzyl.

She continued, “We ask, ‘Do you have a place to stay?’ And usually they’ll say, ‘Oh yes, my neighbor put-me-up, my brother,’ so everyone in this situation had housing, they just needed to think about what to do going forward.”

Hawthorne shared that the Helena Albertsons manager, Eric Dowell, has generously donated to the Lewis and Clark County Red Cross, for multiple disasters as they’ve happened, including the East Helena Fire.

Dowell has set-up a monetary donation option through their website to give to the 2-1-1-program which then reaches out to the victims and provides some temporary financial support.

“Funding is probably the biggest thing,” said Hawthorne. “You can say, ‘Well, I have pots and pans to donate,’ but if a person doesn’t have a place to live, the pots and pans are going to do any good for them.”

All of the residents involved in the fire have found other means of living and are currently safe during their next steps moving forward from help by various members of the community, family and friends.

The 2-1-1 Program provides free services to anyone in crisis, regardless of income stature and provides assistance with housing, food, means of transportation, healthcare, mental health, legal services and family/child care.

For more information on how to donate to The Lewis and Clark County American Red Cross or about their 2-1-1 program please visit: https://montana211.org/