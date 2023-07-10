HELENA, MT- The head of a state department has resigned after reportedly being arrested in Missoula County over the weekend.
The Missoula County website shows that Laurie Esau was arrested Sunday afternoon for a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.
Esau was appointed as the commissioner for the state's Department of Labor and Industry in 2021.
On Monday, a spokeswoman for the governor's office confirmed that Commissioner Esau offered her resignation this morning effective immediately which the governor accepted.
The spokeswoman would not confirm whether or not the resignation was related to her arrest.
In the meantime, The Department of Labor and Industry's Chief of Staff John Elizandro will serve as acting commissioner.
