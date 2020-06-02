HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney has won the Democratic nomination for Montana governor. Cooney defeated first-time candidate Whitney Williams in Tuesday’s primary election. He will face the winner of the Republican primary, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, in November. The 65-year-old Cooney has a long history in Montana politics. He was a two-term secretary of state, a former state representative and the president of the Montana Senate. He unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2000. Cooney became outgoing Gov. Steve Bullock’s third lieutenant governor in 2016. He will now run to win an office that has been occupied by a Democrats since 2005.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has defeated Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski to win the Republican nomination for Montana governor. The 59-year-old congressman from Bozeman will face the winner of the Democratic primary between Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney and first-time candidate Whitney Williams. Gianforte is a former businessman who sold a start-up company to technology giant Oracle in 2011 for $1.8 billion. He lost the first time he ran for Montana governor in 2016 against incumbent Democrat Steve Bullock. Gianforte, who was ambivalent toward Trump in the 2016 campaign, has since reframed himself as a staunch ally of the president.