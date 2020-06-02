Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY ISSUED FOR MYA MADPLUME, 15 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE 5 FEET 7 INCHES 130 POUNDS BROWN EYES BLACK HEAR. MYA HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE JUNE 1ST LEAVING THE CROW RESERVATION. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK HOODIE AND BLUE JEANS. MYA IS POSSIBLY ENROUTE TO SPOKANE, WASHINGTON TO SEE HER BIOLOGICAL MOTHER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT CROW B I A LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 638-2631 OR 9 1 1