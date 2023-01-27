HELENA, Mont. - Earlier this month, the month of January was officially declared as Education Month in Montana.
The proclamation re-assert's Montana's dedication to students, parents and educators, a release from the governor's office said.
The following is Gov. Gianforte's proclamation January as Education Month:
WHEREAS, Montana kids should receive the best possible education to prepare them for their future; and,
WHEREAS, each child is unique and should receive an education that meets his or her individual needs; and,
WHEREAS, student success, and ultimately the future of Montana, depend on classroom innovation, individualized learning, and work-based learning; and,
WHEREAS, as our students learn, their parents, who are their first and lifetime teachers, deserve to have their voices heard and be a part of their child’s education; and,
WHEREAS, high quality Montana educators, who have answered the call to teach, are critical to students reaching their full, outstanding potential;
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Greg Gianforte, Governor of the State of Montana, do hereby proclaim the month of January 2023
