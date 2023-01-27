School supplies
HELENA, Mont. - Earlier this month, the month of January was officially declared as Education Month in Montana.

The proclamation re-assert's Montana's dedication to students, parents and educators, a release from the governor's office said.

The following is Gov. Gianforte's proclamation January as Education Month:

WHEREAS, Montana kids should receive the best possible education to prepare them for their future; and,

WHEREAS, each child is unique and should receive an education that meets his or her individual needs; and,

WHEREAS, student success, and ultimately the future of Montana, depend on classroom innovation, individualized learning, and work-based learning; and,

WHEREAS, as our students learn, their parents, who are their first and lifetime teachers, deserve to have their voices heard and be a part of their child’s education; and,

WHEREAS, high quality Montana educators, who have answered the call to teach, are critical to students reaching their full, outstanding potential;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Greg Gianforte, Governor of the State of Montana, do hereby proclaim the month of January 2023

