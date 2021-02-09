Third known MT legislator tests positive for COVID-19

HELENA, Mont. - The legislative session's third known legislator has tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
Rep. Brian Putnam announced Sunday that he accounted for the positive test. For now, he will be participating in the session remotely, and contact-tracing efforts are underway.
Along with Putnam testing positive, this morning Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Niemann sent a letter to lawmakers, citing reports of legislators allegedly entering businesses without a face covering, and disregarding requests to wear a mask. Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour says at this point, the ball is in the majority's court.
"So we have tried to put forward a few amendments to the information that has been coming out of the COVID panel and trying to set things up,” Cohenour said. “And what we've gotten is stonewalled and no ability to essentially work within that system. So we basically have backed off and this is going to be their show from now on."
I also reached out to Republicans regarding Niemann's letter, and a spokesman for the party tells me Sen. Jason Ellsworth, who is the COVID panel chair, spoke with Niemann, who would not tell him which businesses are having issues, or which legislators were prompting the complaints.
Ellsworth also made an announcement regarding the Helena community on the Senate floor today.
"People potentially in the Legislature are out and about throughout the community not following the local health guidelines,” Ellsworth said. “And as chair of the COVID panel, just like to remind every member to please respect that while you're out and about."
The COVID-19 panel has not scheduled its next meeting at this point.