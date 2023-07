UPDATE: Monday, July 31 at 9:11 a.m.

The mother of Alicia Navarro, the missing Arizona teen who was found in Montana four years after her disappearance, is pleading the public to stop what she calls "harassment" towards her family and to "move on".

In a video posted to social media, Alicia's mother, Jessica Nunez, starts out giving her appreciation to the public for their support towards her and Alicia over the last four years.

"I could have never kept going without all of your love, help and well wishes," Nunez said in the video.

Nunez stated the public's search for answers after Alicia was found has led towards harassment against her family.

"The public has gone from trying to help Alicia to trying to do things, like trying to show up to her house and putting her safety in jeopardy," Nunez said in the video.

In the video, Nunez begs the public to stop making TikToks and to stop reaching out to her and Alicia with speculations, questions or assumptions.

"This is not a movie, this is our life, this is my daughter," Nunez said, "I love her more than anything in the world, and I think I have shown you that."

"My job has always been to protect her, and just as I never gave up on her before, I won't stand for the treatment of her now. For this is my statement: There is an ongoing investigation, and I am begging you to move on."

UPDATE, JULY 28:

The Glendale Police Department gave an update on Alicia Navarro, saying detectives responded to Havre after she walked into the police department to identify herself.

Detectives served a search warrant on a residence, and four separate individuals were interviewed.

At this time nobody has been detained.

“This is still an active investigation and we are requesting time and patience as we peel away the layers of the last four years,” the Glendale Police Department said. “We are also requesting the media be respectful of Alicia’s privacy, as this has been quite the ordeal for both she and her family.”

HAVRE, Mont. - A missing teen from Glendale, Arizona was found safe and healthy in Havre, Montana on July 23.

After four years of searching, on Thursday investigators and her family try to figure out where she has been since 2019.

On September 15, 2019, Alicia Navarro left a note to her parents while they were sleeping that read “I ran away. I will be back, I swear. I'm sorry..." and on July 23, four years later, she turned herself into the Havre Police Station, healthy, and more importantly, unharmed.

Originally law enforcement was not sharing which town she was found in due to privacy reasons, but Havre police released a statement saying, “On July 23rd at 11:00 am Alicia Navarro entered the Havre Police Department to clear her missing person status and that she appeared to be in good health.”

At this point, police say they don't know how she got to Montana, or even to Havre.

According to reports, Navarro is autistic and requires special attention.

Currently, law enforcement is trying to figure out if she's been with anyone the past four years, being more than 1,000 miles away from home.

But what we do know is she arrive at the police station alone.

Initial conversations indicate that the case began as a "runaway situation," but Lieutenant Scott Waite from the Glendale Police Department told reporters that detectives have not discounted any possibilities... Including kidnapping.

The big questions that remain, was she alone? What was she doing in Montana? And after four years, why she decided to turn herself in now.

But the most important thing is that her loved ones finally found the daughter, sister, niece and grand-daughter that went missing four years ago.

"For everyone who has missing loved ones I want you to use this case as an example that miracles do exist and never lose hope and always fight,” said Alecia’s mom, Jessi Nunez

As you just heard from Alicia's mom, miracles do happen, and as of right now there are currently 170 missing people reported here in Montana alone.

I will continue to follow this as more information becomes available right here on NonStop Local.