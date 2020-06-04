HELENA- The start time for Saturday’s graduation ceremonies in Helena have been shifted due to the likelihood of lightning, large hail and damaging winds.
Helena Public Schools have made the decision to alter the start times for both the Helena High and Capital High Graduation Ceremonies.
Graduation for Helena High School beginning at 8:00 am and guests may begin arriving at 7:00 am for seating.
Graduation for Capital High School will begin at 11:00 am and guests may begin arriving at 10:15 am for seating.
Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream says while ceremonies can proceed during rain, any lightning within a ten-mile radius causes an immediate end and postponement until l30 minutes after the last incidence of lightning.
No adjustments have been made to either the Access Success or PAL graduation ceremonies scheduled for Friday, June 5.
Please see the revised graduation schedule below for Saturday, June 6th, 2020.
Helena High School
Guest arrival begins at 7:00am
Graduation ceremony begins at 8:00am
Live-Streaming Sites: https://helenair.com/virtual_graduations/-- https://youtu.be/8QLoWrYB4yc
Capital High School
Guest arrival begins at 10:15am
Graduation ceremony begins at 11:00am
Live-Streaming Sites: https://helenair.com/virtual_graduations/-- https://youtu.be/TsXpDAHNykU