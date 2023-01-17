Three hunters located after not returning from Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

The following is a social media post by the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest:
MEAGHER COUNTY, Mont. - "Yesterday at 6:45 a.m., Meagher County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of Forest Service Law Enforcement for a search and rescue in the Spring Creek area of the Judith-Musselshell Ranger District.
The reporting party had called the Meagher County Sheriff’s Office when a party of three hunters had not returned to their vehicle Sunday night. Forest Service Law Enforcement personnel along with a warden from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park's to assist Meagher County Sheriff. Working together, the three hunters were successfully located!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.