Three hunters located after not returning from Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

Weather Alert

...Snow showers, flurries, and some fog to cause minor travel difficulties through this afternoon... Isolated to scattered snow showers and areas of flurries will occur across much of north-central Montana through this morning into afternoon, resulting in minor snow accumulations ranging from a trace, or dusting, to as much as a few tenths of an inch. While snow accumulations will be minimal, slick spots on travel surfaces should be expected. Additionally, reductions in visibility due to patchy fog should be expected. Some of the fog will remain locally dense with visibility below one-half mile at times.