Three hunters located after not returning from Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest
Photo courtesy of Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest/Facebook

The following is a social media post by the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest:

MEAGHER COUNTY, Mont. - "Yesterday at 6:45 a.m., Meagher County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of Forest Service Law Enforcement for a search and rescue in the Spring Creek area of the Judith-Musselshell Ranger District.

The reporting party had called the Meagher County Sheriff’s Office when a party of three hunters had not returned to their vehicle Sunday night. Forest Service Law Enforcement personnel along with a warden from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park's to assist Meagher County Sheriff. Working together, the three hunters were successfully located!

This story serves as a good reminder to share with a trusted friend or family member where you are headed and what time you are expected back."

