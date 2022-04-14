HELENA, Mont. - Power Public Schools, Hamilton School District and St. Ignatius School District were selected to be the first school districts to get the first offering of the Montana Farm to School Institute.

A release from the Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) says the program will be one year long and looks to ignite, grow and sustain farm-to-school action within Montana schools and communities by providing training and support and by facilitating team building and action planning.

Teams from the school districts will develop one-year farm-to-school action plans to be implemented during the 2022-2023 school year.

Action plans will encompass goals, activities, roles and timelines focused on the three core elements of farm to school: local procurement, education and school gardens/farms.

Each team, ranging from four to eight members of the school community, will be assigned a Farm to School Coach who will support the team with development and implementation of the action plan according to the OPI.

You can find more information on the Montana Farm to School Institute here.