HELENA–In honor of “National Independent Bookstore Day” this weekend at the Montana Book Co. the owners hosted local authors, M.L. Smoker and Natalie Peeterse for a live reading of their new graphic novel, “Thunderous.”

“Thunderous” hit shelves on Tues. April 26, and tells a tale of a modern Native American Teen Aiyana, about her journey to explore and experience her rich Lakota heritage, while fitting into the modern world.

As she goes through these trials and tribulations, she stumbles upon some interesting characters.

“One of the great things about this book is the relationships that our protagonist Aiyana develops with several animals, including a very funny buffalo,” said co-author Peeterse.

Aiyana must go forward and understand her place in the contemporary age and what it means to be Native American.

“We were excited to share and create a story about a contemporary, indigenous character, and her adventures,” said M.L.Smoker.

M.L. Smoker is a local Native American author from the Fort Peck Reservation in Eastern Montana, who advocates to bring more educational awareness to students around the state and readers about Native American heritage and stories.

Smoker stated that she believes it is important for those stories and the stories of her Native ancestors to live on through new stories, like her character Aiyana.

She continued, “Well, we really hope that young readers are engaged with the story–that they learn more about contemporary Native Americans and it makes them hopefully want to go out and learn more.”

Authors Smoker and Peeterse came up with the “Thunderous” idea together during the COVID-19 shutdown.

“Both Mandy (M.L) and I have kids about the same age, 9 and 10. We spent the entire pandemic together kind of as a family so we had a lot of time–a lot, a lot of amazing amounts of time together, so we wanted to do this project together because our kids are the perfect age for reading a graphic novel,” said Peeterse.

“Thunderous” was published by Dynamite Entertainment and Creativity Inc.

The cover was designed by the publisher and the interior art was created by a Navajo illustrator named Dale DeForest.

For more information on how to purchase a copy of “Thunderous” please visit: Montana Book Co.