HELENA, Mont. - TikTok is suing the state of Montana over the state's recent ban of the social media app.
The lawsuit argues the law banning the social media app violates the First Amendment, violates the U.S. Constitution in several other regards and is preempted by federal law.
Governor Greg Gianforte signed the TikTok ban May 17 and is set to take place Jan. 1, 2024.
The lawsuit argues the ban was passed on "unprecedented measures" based on "unfounded speculation" claiming the government of the People's Republic of China can gain entry into TikTok user data and expose children to explicit content online.
However, the lawsuit claims the state of Montana did not provide evidence to back these allegations, and the state disregarded TikTok "has not shared and would not share" U.S. user data with the Chinese government and has taken strong action to protect it.
Further, the lawsuit argues TikTok has put measures in place to encourage a safe environment for all users, including teenagers.
