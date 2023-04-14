HELENA, Mont. - As a bill that would ban TikTok in Montana moves forwards in the House, a TikTok has shared a statement on the bill, saying the constitutionality of the bill will be decided by the courts.
The following statement was sent by a TikTok spokesperson Friday afternoon:
The bill's champions have admitted that they have no feasible plan for operationalizing this attempt to censor American voices and that the bill's constitutionality will be decided by the courts. We will continue to fight for TikTok users and creators in Montana whose livelihoods and First Amendment rights are threatened by this egregious government overreach.
