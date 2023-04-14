Montana moved one step closer to passing a bill to ban TikTok from operating in the state. It's a move that’s bound to face legal challenges but also serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free America that many national lawmakers have envisioned. Montana’s proposal is more sweeping than bans in place in nearly half the states and the U.S. federal government that prohibit TikTok on government devices. The House approved the bill 60-39 on second reading on Thursday. A final House vote would likely take place on Friday, after which the bill would be forwarded to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.