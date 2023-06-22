HELENA, Mont. - Wednesday, during a Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee hearing the effectiveness of veteran organizations and the performance of meeting the needs of veterans was viewed and questioned.
“The most important reason we see delays in scheduling care in the community is that we don't yet have standardized streamlined processes implemented across the system,” Dr. Elnahal, secretary for healy, said. "That is one of the most important charges I’ve asked Integrated Veteran Care to focus on to ensure consistency and oversight.”
“Veterans feel empowered when you give them an authorization and you give them a community provider within our network…and so we want to expand that opportunity to more and more services over time. And I think if we do, the evidence shows that we will reduce the time to schedule appointments,” Elnahal said.
The VA Under Secretary said the organization is looking very closely at the time for community care appointment schedules at every medical place all over the nation.
Improvement is to be suspected throughout the calendar year.
A new legislative effort is coming up, the Making Community Care Work for Veterans Act of 2023, which will help better the community care institution that was put into position by congress with the VA Mission Act,
The bill will allow veterans to receive faster care, increase non-clinical assisted hiring of staff, gain national standards for the exchange of information on electronic health details to improve VS’s coordination and more, according to a news release from Senator Jon Tester.
The Build for Veterans Act will improve VA infrastructure and the VA Careers Act will deliver care at a timely manner with more tools to receive and understand medical personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.