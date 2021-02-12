HELENA, Mont. - With weeks of winter remaining, the East Helena Public Works Department gave some tips on how to avoid frozen pipes.
Homes with pipes in crawl spaces and along the outside walls and parts of the home that are not heated tend to be more vulnerable to elements, meaning frozen water lines may appear.
To avoid frozen pipes, the East Helena Public Works Project says to:
Consider leaving a faucet running at the highest location in the house. This should be a steady stream about the size of a pencil lead or toothpick.
Make sure water pipes in unheated parts of your home, including crawl spaces, are insulated.
Seal all openings in the basement around the foundation, windows, and doors. Insulate all pipes in your basement that are near windows.
Make sure you heat all rooms of your house that have plumbing fixtures. Water pipes in unheated rooms are subject to freezing and could cause extensive damage.
Leave the cabinet doors open to allow the heat from the room to enter if you have pipes that are located on an outside wall.
Don’t remove snow around your property if you don’t have to. It helps to insulate the ground around your home and the water pipes therein.
It is recommended that you continue to leave water running for a couple weeks even as warmer weather returns. This is when the frost gets pushed deeper into the ground resulting in water service line freeze up.
If you do have a frozen pipe, you are advised to call a plumber.