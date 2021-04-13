HELENA, Mont. - On Tuesday, lifelong Helena resident and former Chief of Police Troy McGee announced in a release his candidacy for City Commissioner for Helena's upcoming municipal elections.
"I've served Helena for a long time in multiple capacities," McGee said. "In my brief retirement from the Police Department, I've had a chance to speak with many Helena citizens who feel a great divide from our city government. I believe I could be that bridge and would be proud to serve our great community once again."
McGee said he is running on transparency and open government. He said he will be ensuring Helena’s citizens and advisory boards are listened to before decisions are made.
"I have no doubt that Troy will keep an open mind and make informed decisions that are based on what Helenans want," David Nielsen, a supporter, said. "He will listen to all of Helena and represent them at the Commission, something so vital during the rapidly changing times we live in."
McGee is a Helena native and attended Helena public schools. He worked to pay his way through Carroll College, graduating in 1975 with a BA in Sociology. He was employed for a short time at the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office and then was hired by the Helena Police Department in 1975. He worked at all ranks and assignments within the Department.
In 1993, he attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico Virginia for 12 weeks receiving management training. In 1996, he was promoted to Chief of Police and for 23 years served the citizens of Helena in that capacity until retirement in 2019.
In 2019, he was honored at Carroll College with the Luminary Award.
During his 43 years of service to the City of Helena, McGee was Acting City Manager twice for long durations while a new Manager was being recruited and served many times for short durations. During his tenure with the City of Helena, he developed a thorough understanding of all City operations.