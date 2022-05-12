HELENA– The pandemic has caused quite a rift in the day-in and day-out from grocery shopping with higher prices of food and empty shelves, to soaring gas prices, and the uncertainty of dining out.

But despite the food industry undergoing tighter restrictions with menu options changing, hours of operation and staffing shortages, a mother-daughter duo did what they thought might be impossible given the unforeseen circumstances over the last year and a half.

A small business, “Bread and Butter Cafe” tucked in Townsend off of Broadway St. opened its doors on Dec 5, 2020.

Owner, Patti Sederburg and her daughter, who helps her operate the cafe, Samantha Russell said that they could not have done this alone.

“It was very questionable,” said Sederburg. “Should we do this? Should we not?”

“We did not know what was going to happen,” Russell chimed in. “There were a lot of unknowns.”

While many restaurants and businesses were closing down, “Bread and Butter” did everything they could to keep the “Open” sign hanging in the window.

“We just put our faith in God that He would see us through, and it’s been awesome,” Sederburg continued.

“Bread and Butter” is now on the precipice of their two-year anniversary.

Despite all the doom and gloom in recent historical events, the mother/daughter dynamic couldn’t be stronger as they have been able to attain staff and manage shortages on niche food items that their wholesale supplier sometimes is not always able to restock.

“We value our staff,” said Russell. “It makes a huge difference. The staff that we have now, they are incredible.”

Though, all things considered, Russell and Sederburg say that what really keeps the “butter on the table” is their loyal customers.

“We just want to really thank everyone for all the support we have gotten from this community and all of the surrounding communities, it’s been just wonderful. We have so many wonderful people that come through here from all over the United States and it’s really fun to get to know them and find out where they’re from, what they are doing come through here and how they heard about us,” said Sederburg.