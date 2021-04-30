HELENA, Mont. - A downed power line is causing blockage on Canyon Ferry Road, according to a Facebook post from Lewis and Clark County / City of Helena 911 Center.
Westbound traffic on Canyon Ferry Road is completely blocked.
Eastbound traffic on Canyon Ferry Road is being diverted to Baldy Drive.
Emergency personnel and Northwestern Energy are reportedly on-scene.
Brianna West
