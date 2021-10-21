HELENA, Mont. - Traffic on Euclid Ave. was diverted Thursday as law enforcement secured a residence in the area.
Around 9:33 pm Wednesday officers responded to the 600 block of Euclid Ave. for a man who reported he was shot, the Helena Police Department (HPD) said.
An investigation found the man was at a residence when he became involved in an argument with another man.
The man was reportedly shot in the chest with a “rubber bullet” from a shotgun according to HPD. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries by an ambulance and stated he would drive himself to the hospital.
The suspect reportedly told the victim that the next shot would be with a real shell and that he would shoot any law enforcement officers that tried to stop him.
When officers tried to contact the occupants of the residence, they were not successful, and a search and arrest warrant were obtained.
Around 5:00 pm Thursday, when all attempts to get the suspect to turn himself in failed, HPD says the joint Helena Police/Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Department SWAT team was deployed.
Traffic on Euclid Ave. was diverted in the immediate area for about 30 minutes while the residence was secured.
By 5:30 pm the suspect was arrested and vehicle traffic returned to normal in the area.
HPD reports the suspect, 33-year-old Kacey S. Gessner of Helena, was arrested on a warrant for Assault with a Weapon for $50,000. Gessner was also arrested on a misdemeanor Fail To Appear Warrant for $5,000.
The investigation is ongoing.