UPDATE: FEB. 26 AT 4:30 P.M.
The trailer is at max weight and Ken McLean says he is rolling out Saturday morning to deliver donated supplies to families affected by the storm and power outages in Texas.
McLean said he will and a buddy will reach Midland, Texas sometime Sunday afternoon and unload at a designated location.
Congressman Matt Rosendale has been working with McLean and a connection in Texas in order to get the supplies where they need to go.
"He is extremely excited to help coordinate from his end and we are absolutely grateful for his assistance and for all the amazing contributions to be able to help our friends, and families and complete strangers in Texas," McLean told Montana Right Now.
McLean said he is up for a second trip, if anyone would like to make more contributions and donations. If you would like to make a donation he asks you do so at the Helena Safeway.
You can follow McLean's journey on Instagram @bigskysmokenbbq.
UPDATE: FEB. 24 AT 4 P.M.
After just the first day of parking himself and his trailer at the Helena Safeway, Ken McLean said he has received $600 in donations.
"I'm proud of how the community has reacted and very thankful," McLean told Montana Right Now.
McLean said he arrived at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and stationed himself just inside the north doorway of Safeway, ready to fill shopping carts with more donations.
He will continue to be at Safeway, he said, until the trailer is full and ready to be driven to Texas.
You can follow McLean's journey through his Instagram @bigskysmokenbbq.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
HELENA, Mont. - One man is asking for community help in filling a trailer with emergency and essential supplies for those affected by the weather and power outages in Texas.
Ken McLean of Helena has been putting together fundraisers for people in the Helena community. Typically, he can be found in the Safeway parking lot hosting barbeque fundraisers to raise funds for local organizations. However, when he heard of the emergency in Texas, he felt the need to reach out.
Through an Instagram post, McLean said he is looking to fill an entire trailer with bottled water, non-perishable foods, baby diapers and necessities, pet foods, blankets and other essential supplies people could use in Texas. Cash donations are also welcome.
He said U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale is assisting to coordinate the donation with Texas Congressman August Phluger, so that items can be dispersed to those in need.
Starting at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 23 McLean said he will be at the Helena Safeway every day until the trailer is filled.
As soon as the trailer is filled, McLean said he will drive it down to Texas.
For more information on McLean's journey you can follow his Instagram account @bigskysmokenbbq.