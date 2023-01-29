WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. - A trailer house west of White Sulphur is considered a total loss after a fire Saturday.

City and county fire crews were paged out to the fire before 4:00 pm Saturday and found fire under the residence and fire interior in about half of the trailer, with fire coming through the front door and heavy smoke coming out of several windows.

Before crews could get inside, a window failed and the trailer flashed, and fire was coming out of all the windows before the roof collapsed in by the door, according to Meagher County & WSS City Fire.

It is believed a heater was under the trailer to thaw frozen plumbing that started the fire.

No injuries were reported in the incident.