HELENA- The Helena Valley Trap Club Flood Mitigation project is ready for spring flooding this year after beginning construction in summer 2019.
Lewis and Clark County wrote in a release that the $2.4 million project will move floodwaters more efficiently through the area, protecting the infrastructure of nearby Rossiter Elementary school and the surrounding neighborhood.
Construction was completed in April, and ditches and new box culverts now have the capacity to move up to 400 cubic feet of water per second.
“This project allows a substantial amount of water to be moved more effectively through this area,” said Lewis and Clark County Engineer Dan Karlin in the release. “We will continue using the H&H study to look at the Valley to determine the next projects and incorporate new projects into the model as we progress through our mitigation efforts. We will look at all possible funding sources to best utilize our available funds as we did with this project.”
Karlin goes on to say they know the hardships faced by Rossiter School and the people in the Helena Valley when it comes to flooding, and that they continue to look for ways to expend funding that will do the most good.
An update to the Helena Valley Flood Mitigation Master Plan is included in the next steps the release says, which will be a collaborative effort with community stakeholders to identify desired projects, model the identified projects for feasibility, create cost estimates and prioritize the feasible projects for future work.