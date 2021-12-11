Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR LEONA MATHIS HAS EXPIRED. LEONA HAS NOT BEEN LOCATED AT THIS TIME. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON LEONA OR MISTI HARRIS PLEASE CONTACT THE LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF AT 4 0 6 4 4 2 3 2 3 3 OR CALL 9 1 1. LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE THANKS YOU.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches over Rogers Pass, with 8 to 16 inches in the mountains north of Montana Highway 200. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Southern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially over Rogers Pass and on secondary roads along the immediate Rocky Mountain Front. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&