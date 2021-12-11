Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office
HELENA, Mont. - Travelers are advised to be careful on highways 279, 434 and 200 due to slick conditions.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office shared a video from Saturday night showing the road conditions on the east side of Rogers Pass.

At this time several roads around the state are reported to be covered in snow and ice by the Montana Department of Transportation.

