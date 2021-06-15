UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 1:05 P.M.

Responders discovered a tree had fallen causing a downed powerline regarding the Deep Creek Fire; however, the cause remains under investigation, according to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

UPDATE: JUNE 14 AT 12:23 P.M.

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest updated the Incident Command Type 4 will move to Incident Command Type 3 Monday in the Deep Creek Fire burning near Townsend.

According to a Facebook post from HLCNF, there are 35 crew members working to put out the fire with more people and equipment requested to assist.

Crews are continuing efforts on the fire's east and west flanks, HLCNF said.

There will be single-lane traffic near the fire and HLCNF advises drivers to seek a different route if possible.

UPDATE: JUNE 14 AT 8:53 A.M.

Crews are continuing efforts to extinguish the Deep Creek Fire burning near Townsend Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the fire is threatening structures.

Crews have ordered more resources and heavy equipment to help combat the fire.

HLCNF said more hot and dry weather is forecasted over the next few days.

TOWNSEND, Mont. - A fire near Townsend has burned 200 acres as of Sunday evening, and caused a detour on Highway 12.

According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the Deep Creek Fire is burning on the north side of Highway 12 in the Deep Creek Area near Townsend.

The fire is burning in timber and brush toward the Cabin Gulch fuel treatment units. Multiple agencies including the Montana DNRC, and Broadwater Co. Rural Fire are on scene.

Due to low visibility from a fire, US-12 east of Townsend is closed. The Broadwater Co. Sheriff's Office has slowed down traffic in the area and is urging people to avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The road is closed from 18 miles east of Townsend to mile marker 33, where US-12 meets US-89 traffic is being detoured.