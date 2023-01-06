HELENA, Mont. - If you live in the Helena area and you haven't gotten rid of your Christmas tree yet, you can now recycle it to help develop habitat for fish in Canyon Ferry Lake.
Each year Montana Fish, Wildlife & Park’s Canyon Ferry Reservoir Pines for Perch project takes discarded trees from local communities and repurposes them into fish habitat for yellow perch.
"The hope is that the yellow perch in Canyon Ferry Reservoir will be able to use that as both habitat and a place to hide out. And even better would be as a place to lay their eggs there, their they lay their eggs or spawn these long strings, almost like garland on a Christmas tree. You think of draping it around a Christmas tree. That's what the perch do with their eggs. They can't just lay their eggs on the bottom of the reservoir. They have to be up off the bottom. So this gives them a place to lay their eggs. Hopefully there will be a few more perch as a result of that," said Dave Hagengruber, Region 4's information and education manager for FWP.
The trees are cabled together into large bundles which are heavily weighted and placed into the reservoir later in spring.
Helena Boy Scout Troop 214 is collecting live trees on Jan. 7 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at Centennial Park and Bob’s Valley Market.
A $5 donation is suggested for trees that are dropped off.
The Troop will also pick-up trees, but registration is required.
A $10 donation is suggested for anyone participating in tree pick-up.
To register for tree pick-up, you can visit the Troop’s page here.
Residents with curbside residential waste can also leave trees in the alley or on the boulevard starting Jan. 9, the City says all lights and ornaments should be removed.
Trees can also be dropped off at the Transfer Station (1975 N. Benton Ave.).
