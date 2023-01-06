Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility a quarter of a mile or less at times in dense fog. * WHERE...The Interstate 90 Corridor between Bozeman and Whitehall, The Madison and Beaverhead River Valleys, Helena Valley, and Canyon Ferry Area. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&