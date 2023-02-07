UPDATE: FEB. 7 AT 10:44 A.M.

Twitter has lifted Sen. Steve Daines' account suspension Tuesday after an alleged profile picture violation.

The picture that caused the suspension was of Daines and his wife Cindy posing with an antelope they hunted.

Twitter suspended Daines' account saying he violated their gratuitous gore policy, which states you cannot show animal torture or killings.

However, there is exception to that police that includes hunting photos.

After Daines' suspension gained attention, people started flooding Twitter posting their own hunting photos, including Gov. Greg Gianforte.

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Twitter has suspended Sen. Steve Daines' Twitter account Tuesday morning.

Sen. Daines' office told NonStop Local Twitter suspended his account because his profile picture "violates the company's rules against 'graphic violence or adult content in profile images.'"

The senator's photo shows him hunting with his wife.

Sen. Daines' office told us they are going to appeal this suspension.

A statement from the spokesperson with the National Senate Republican Senate Committee (NRSC) Philip Letsou said in a release, "This is insane. Twitter should immediately reverse this suspension."

