BROADWATER COUNTY- The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, March 13, a crash on Highway 12/287 between mile markers 57 and 58 killed two young individuals and has a third in critical condition.
A fatal crash was reported on the Incident Report website at 5:56 pm Friday on US-12 at mile marker 58.
Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn M. Meehan wrote on the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office that his “deepest heartfelt condolences go out to the families of these two young ladies and we here at office will pray for a speedy recovery of the third person.”
The sheriff went on to add that road conditions can change rapidly and urged people to use extreme caution and to be alert to the vehicles in front and beside you.