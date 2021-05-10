HELENA, Mont. - Many men and women deserve to be recognized for all they do in the Treasure State.

Every 2 years, 2 people are initiated into the Gallery of Outstanding Montanans and the Montana Historical Society says it's not an easy decision.

This year, Mildred Walker and Joseph Medicine Crow have been inducted into the gallery.

"Both Mildred Walker and Joseph Medicine Crow are Montana Treasures," said Governor Greg Gianforte.

They are 2 of 10 inductees from 2016 and have their portraits hanging in the gallery at the Capitol in Helena.

The gallery was established by the Montana State Legislature in 1979 to honor people in the treasure state that made significant contributions in their field of work that shows the unique spirit and character that defines Montana.

Mildred wrote 13 novels, 4 of which are set in the Treasure State.

The book Winter Wheat allowed her and her family to move to a new home on the Missouri River just 10 miles south of Great Falls.

Mildred was praised for her ability to capture the authentic environment and characters.

"Mildred, by the time she was 7 years old she knew that she wanted to be a writer and she was constantly writing," said Oliver Schemm, a grandchild of Mildred Walker.

Joseph was a war chief, historian, and mentor born in the Treasure State.

He was the first member of the Crow Tribe to earn a master's degree in 1939 and he was the last traditional chief of the Crow Tribe.

"Now, if I were to write about all of my dads accomplishments - I'd have to write a book," said Ronald Medicine Crow, son of Joseph Medicine Crow.

46 people have preceded Mildred and Joseph.

Outstanding Montanans are honored in the capitol for 8 years before their plaque is removed to make room for new outstanding people.

They are documented in a permanent record and you can read more about everyone honored here.

"These individuals and many who have come before them have shaped Montana into the state we are today," said Gianforte