HELENA, Mont. - Starting next week, two large clinics will be held at local schools for kids 5 to 11 to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Lewis and Clark Public Health says the first clinic will be in East Helena on Saturday, Nov. 13 at East Helena High School, 2760 Valley Dr.
The second clinic will be Saturday, Nov. 20 at Bryant School, 1529 Boulder Ave., in Helena.
Both clinics will be open to children ages 5 to 11 regardless of where they attend school, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be 1,000 appointments available.
There are no residency requirements, but pre-registration is required. These clinics will be open to children only.
Caregivers signing up will automatically receive a second dose appointment three weeks after the first dose clinics. This confirmation will be sent by email.
Appointments for all clinics are open and can be viewed on the Lewis and Clark Public Health COVID-19 Hub here.
Individuals can call Lewis and Clark Public Health's COVID-19 Hotline at 833-829-9219 for appointments or questions.
All caregivers and children must wear masks at the clinic and will be expected to wait up to 30 minutes after being administered the vaccine.
Adults or those over the age of 12 can get a COVID-19 vaccine at drive-through clinics at the Fairgrounds. The Moderna (18+) or Pfizer (12+) first, second, or booster doses are being offered depending on eligibility.
Those clinic are open from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on Nov. 9, Nov. 16 and Dec. 14.