The following is a press release from the Helena Police Department:

HELENA, Mont. - On 08/18/2022 at 0102 hours, Officers responded to the 800 block of Abbey for a report of an assault with a weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered two adult males who had been shot. The two individuals were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Both individuals did not sustain life threatening injuries. The person that shot at the two adult males ran from the scene just after the shooting. Police have not been able to identify the suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we are actively seeking information for the suspect. Currently, we believe the suspect is a male and he was wearing a face covering during the shooting, possibly to conceal their identity. The suspect was also wearing a black hoodie and we believe he is approximately 5’6” to 5’8” tall. With the information we have gathered to this point of the investigation, we do not believe there is a threat to the Community.

Officers and Detectives are investigating this and if there is further information, it will be provided.