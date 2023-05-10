HELENA, Mont. - Two high school seniors in Montana high school seniors were awarded 2023 President Scholars Wednesday.
Presidential Scholar recognizes high school seniors for their performance in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.
The two Montana Presidential Scholars in the 59th class are:
- MT – Big Sky – Jessie Bough, Lone Peak High School, Big Sky, Montana
- MT – Bozeman – Marten Cooper Hartshorn, Bozeman High School, Bozeman, Montana
“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a release from the U.S. Department of Education. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends, and communities in celebrating your accomplishments. Aim high, share your talents, and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds.”
Presidential Scholars are selected every year based on their performance in "academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership," according to a release from the U.S. Department of Education.
Every year, Presidential Scholars name "one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education."
There was a total of 161 Presidential Scholars in 2023.
The U.S. Department of Education said in its release over 5,000 student candidates were eligible for the award.
