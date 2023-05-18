HELENA, Mont. - An amended complaint was filed Thursday in state court challenging two new abortion related laws.
All Families Healthcare, Blue Mountain Clinic and Planned Parenthood of Montana filed the amended complaint in their existing lawsuit against a Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) rule that would have required physicians in the state to provide prior documentation showing that an abortion is medically necessary before the state’s Medicaid program will authorize payment for the procedure.
The amended complaint challenges House Bill 862 and House Bill 544.
HB 862 provides requirements for coverage of physician services for an abortion under the Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance programs.
HB 544 prohibits the use of public funds for an abortion.
Both bills have been signed by Governor Greg Gianforte and would go into effect on July 1.
This comes after a Montana District Court put a temporary restraining order on a new ban, banning D&E abortion procedures.
Another temporary restraining order was also issued against a bill that requires patients undergo an ultrasound before getting an abortion.
