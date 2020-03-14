BROADWATER COUNTY- The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, March 13, a crash on Highway 12/287 between mile markers 57 and 58 killed two young individuals and has a third in critical condition.
Those two were sisters, 25 year old Samara Yanny and 11 year old Mykhia Cole. Their 15 year old brother is in critical condition in Salt Lake City.
Samara, Mykhia and their brother are from Bozeman.
Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn M. Meehan to Montana Right Now, Samara was driving when her car slid into on coming traffic due to the road conditions Friday night on Highway 12.
Right now Sheriff Meehan says it appears everyone was wearing their seatbelts.
Sheriff Meehan says there were actually 3 vehicles involved in the crash, however all other parties were not seriously injured.
“My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to the families of these two young ladies and we here at office will pray for a speedy recovery of the third person.”, said Sheriff Meehan
The sheriff went on to add that road conditions can change rapidly and urged people to use extreme caution and to be alert to the vehicles in front and beside you.