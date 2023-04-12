vHELENA, Mont. - Following a lawsuit filed by a coalition of 24 states attorneys general, the United States District Court issued a preliminary injunction against the Environmental Protection Agency from implementing its final rule redefining Waters of the United States (WOTUS).
The coalition filed a complaint in February against WOTUS, claiming the EPA’s Waters of the United States rule “goes beyond the power Congress delegated in the Clean Water Act, raises serious constitutional concerns, and runs roughshod over the Administrative Procedure Act.”
According to a release from Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, the new rule redefines “navigable waters” to include ponds, certain streams, ditches, and other bodies of water under the CWA, as determined by the EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.