HELENA, Mont. - A 2-year-old girl was accidently run over and killed by a vehicle in Helena Tuesday, the Lewis and Clark County undersheriff said.

Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Brent Colbert told us the incident happened on private property located on Ferry Drive at around 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A family member of the girl accidently ran her over with their vehicle, according to Colbert.

According to Colbert, the driver was not under the influence, and the incident was ruled as an accident.

After the incident, the girl was in life-threatening condition--her family immediately sought medical attention and brought her to an ambulance at the Ace Hardware parking lot in Helena.

The girl was brought to St. Peter's Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 3 p.m.

The 2-year-old's identity has not yet been released.