Melanie Willardson

HELENA, Mont. - The Office of the Governor announced that Montana’s unemployment rate in January is the fourth lowest in the nation.

Unemployment in the state was reported to be 2.5% in January.

According to the Office of the Governor, total employment in Montana rose by 1,444 jobs in January, to a new record high of 555,920 jobs. Montana added 1,500 payroll jobs in January, with the construction industry leading in job gains.

Fallon County saw the lowest unemployment rate at 1.6%, with Sanders County seeing the highest unemployment rate at 6%.

“Hardworking Montanans continue to drive our state’s growing economy, despite severe national headwinds. Montanans are setting new records for job creation, business creation, and employment,” Governor Greg Gianforte said. “With them in mind, we’ll keep building on our pro-business, pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda so more Montanans can thrive, prosper, and achieve the American dream.”

The following county unemployment rates were shared by the Office of the Governor:

County unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 3.0%.

 

Unemployment Rate 

Employment 

Rank 

County 

Current Unemployment Rate 

Change over Year 

Current Employment 

Job Change from Last Year 

Fallon 

1.6 

-0.6 

1643 

64 

Daniels 

1.7 

-0.3 

880 

Toole 

1.7 

-0.7 

2084 

97 

Wibaux 

1.8 

-1.6 

434 

41 

Gallatin 

1.9 

-0.3 

76300 

3483 

Liberty 

-0.6 

1004 

25 

McCone 

-0.1 

991 

23 

Carter 

2.1 

-0.2 

698 

48 

Madison 

2.1 

-0.6 

5970 

799 

Richland 

2.1 

-0.8 

5819 

40 

11 

Dawson 

2.2 

-0.6 

4455 

63 

11 

Hill 

2.2 

-0.6 

7305 

27 

11 

Sheridan 

2.2 

-0.6 

1747 

24 

14 

Beaverhead 

2.3 

-0.9 

5474 

471 

15 

Meagher 

2.4 

-0.4 

1067 

29 

15 

Stillwater 

2.4 

-0.4 

5278 

-103 

17 

Sweet Grass 

2.5 

1879 

17 

Treasure 

2.5 

0.2 

357 

17 

17 

Yellowstone 

2.5 

-0.5 

83231 

500 

20 

Chouteau 

2.6 

0.2 

2483 

81 

20 

Lewis and Clark 

2.6 

-0.4 

37970 

1828 

20 

Pondera 

2.6 

-0.5 

2592 

31 

23 

Carbon 

2.7 

-0.7 

5594 

43 

23 

Judith Basin 

2.7 

-0.2 

1003 

46 

25 

Jefferson 

2.8 

-0.4 

6003 

276 

25 

Cascade 

2.8 

-0.4 

38447 

1566 

27 

Deer Lodge 

2.9 

-0.6 

5292 

401 

27 

Golden Valley 

2.9 

-1.1 

367 

29 

Musselshell 

-1.4 

2293 

13 

29 

Powder River 

0.2 

1005 

36 

29 

Valley 

-0.6 

3848 

-35 

29 

Missoula 

-0.6 

65413 

1868 

33 

Custer 

3.2 

-0.2 

6199 

178 

33 

Park 

3.2 

-0.5 

9581 

928 

33 

Petroleum 

3.2 

270 

-1 

36 

Rosebud 

3.3 

-0.7 

3415 

74 

36 

Teton 

3.3 

0.1 

2757 

36 

Silver Bow 

3.3 

-0.5 

17114 

313 

39 

Powell 

3.5 

0.7 

2748 

-89 

39 

Ravalli 

3.5 

-0.5 

21200 

752 

41 

Blaine 

3.7 

-0.2 

2163 

-5 

41 

Fergus 

3.7 

-0.5 

5647 

43 

41 

Roosevelt 

3.7 

-0.5 

4237 

111 

44 

Lake 

3.8 

-0.2 

13849 

343 

44 

Flathead 

3.8 

-0.5 

50346 

1384 

46 

Garfield 

4.1 

0.8 

747 

10 

46 

Prairie 

4.1 

-0.2 

492 

46 

Wheatland 

4.1 

-1 

744 

21 

49 

Broadwater 

4.3 

-0.2 

2744 

180 

50 

Big Horn 

4.4 

-2.7 

4435 

215 

51 

Phillips 

0.6 

1767 

52 

Granite 

5.1 

-0.8 

1617 

53 

Glacier 

5.5 

-1.4 

5397 

296 

54 

Mineral 

5.6 

-1.7 

1713 

-14 

55 

Lincoln 

-1.2 

8206 

710 

55 

Sanders 

-0.2 

5125 

230 

