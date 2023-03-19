HELENA, Mont. - The Office of the Governor announced that Montana’s unemployment rate in January is the fourth lowest in the nation.
Unemployment in the state was reported to be 2.5% in January.
According to the Office of the Governor, total employment in Montana rose by 1,444 jobs in January, to a new record high of 555,920 jobs. Montana added 1,500 payroll jobs in January, with the construction industry leading in job gains.
Fallon County saw the lowest unemployment rate at 1.6%, with Sanders County seeing the highest unemployment rate at 6%.
“Hardworking Montanans continue to drive our state’s growing economy, despite severe national headwinds. Montanans are setting new records for job creation, business creation, and employment,” Governor Greg Gianforte said. “With them in mind, we’ll keep building on our pro-business, pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda so more Montanans can thrive, prosper, and achieve the American dream.”
The following county unemployment rates were shared by the Office of the Governor:
County unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 3.0%.
Unemployment Rate
Employment
Rank
County
Current Unemployment Rate
Change over Year
Current Employment
Job Change from Last Year
1
Fallon
1.6
-0.6
1643
64
2
Daniels
1.7
-0.3
880
9
2
Toole
1.7
-0.7
2084
97
4
Wibaux
1.8
-1.6
434
41
5
Gallatin
1.9
-0.3
76300
3483
6
Liberty
2
-0.6
1004
25
6
McCone
2
-0.1
991
23
8
Carter
2.1
-0.2
698
48
8
Madison
2.1
-0.6
5970
799
8
Richland
2.1
-0.8
5819
40
11
Dawson
2.2
-0.6
4455
63
11
Hill
2.2
-0.6
7305
27
11
Sheridan
2.2
-0.6
1747
24
14
Beaverhead
2.3
-0.9
5474
471
15
Meagher
2.4
-0.4
1067
29
15
Stillwater
2.4
-0.4
5278
-103
17
Sweet Grass
2.5
0
1879
4
17
Treasure
2.5
0.2
357
17
17
Yellowstone
2.5
-0.5
83231
500
20
Chouteau
2.6
0.2
2483
81
20
Lewis and Clark
2.6
-0.4
37970
1828
20
Pondera
2.6
-0.5
2592
31
23
Carbon
2.7
-0.7
5594
43
23
Judith Basin
2.7
-0.2
1003
46
25
Jefferson
2.8
-0.4
6003
276
25
Cascade
2.8
-0.4
38447
1566
27
Deer Lodge
2.9
-0.6
5292
401
27
Golden Valley
2.9
-1.1
367
3
29
Musselshell
3
-1.4
2293
13
29
Powder River
3
0.2
1005
36
29
Valley
3
-0.6
3848
-35
29
Missoula
3
-0.6
65413
1868
33
Custer
3.2
-0.2
6199
178
33
Park
3.2
-0.5
9581
928
33
Petroleum
3.2
0
270
-1
36
Rosebud
3.3
-0.7
3415
74
36
Teton
3.3
0.1
2757
5
36
Silver Bow
3.3
-0.5
17114
313
39
Powell
3.5
0.7
2748
-89
39
Ravalli
3.5
-0.5
21200
752
41
Blaine
3.7
-0.2
2163
-5
41
Fergus
3.7
-0.5
5647
43
41
Roosevelt
3.7
-0.5
4237
111
44
Lake
3.8
-0.2
13849
343
44
Flathead
3.8
-0.5
50346
1384
46
Garfield
4.1
0.8
747
10
46
Prairie
4.1
-0.2
492
6
46
Wheatland
4.1
-1
744
21
49
Broadwater
4.3
-0.2
2744
180
50
Big Horn
4.4
-2.7
4435
215
51
Phillips
5
0.6
1767
5
52
Granite
5.1
-0.8
1617
6
53
Glacier
5.5
-1.4
5397
296
54
Mineral
5.6
-1.7
1713
-14
55
Lincoln
6
-1.2
8206
710
55
Sanders
6
-0.2
5125
230
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.