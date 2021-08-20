HELENA, Mont. - Montana’s unemployment rate was reported to be 3.6% in July.
According to a release from the Office of the Governor, Montana’s total employment, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, grew by 2,162 in July, with strong growth in the labor force of 1,999 workers.
Payroll jobs increased by 3,300 jobs in July. Accommodation and food services had strong growth with 2,900 jobs added.
The following is from the release from the Office of the Governor:
The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.5% over the month in July. The 12-month increase was 5.4%, similar to the 12-month increase last month and signaling a moderation in inflationary pressure. Prices of used cars and trucks and energy commodities remain high compared to 12 months prior. The index for all items less food and energy, referred to as core inflation, increased 0.3% in July, with the 12-month increase lowering to 4.3% from 4.5% last month.