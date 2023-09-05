United Airlines Plane

Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

United Airlines flights are resuming after a brief nationwide ground stop due to a computer issue, the airline said.

United initially said Tuesday afternoon that it was "experiencing a systemwide technology issue." Planes on the ground were being held, while flights currently in the air were continuing on their routes as planned, the airline said.

About one hour later, United said the issue was resolved and the ground stop was lifted.

The ground stop delayed 211 flights nationwide.

 

Previous coverage:

United Airlines has issued a nationwide ground stop due to a computer issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

United said in a statement that it's "experiencing a systemwide technology issue."

Planes on the ground are being held, while flights currently in the air will continue "to their destination as planned," the airline said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

