HELENA, Mont. - Following flooding that has washed away homes and roads in parts of the state, up to $2 million is being put towards addressing flood-related emergencies.

Governor Greg Gianforte announced the funding Friday, saying getting support in the hands of Montanans impacted by flooding is critical.

“I appreciate the commission’s unanimous support in making funds available to the folks that need it most. We’ll continue to bring the full resources of the state to bear as we recover and rebuild together,” Gianforte said.

In addition, the governor also directed the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to expedite a grant application for $1.2 million for irrigation systems damaged from spring floods.

According to the Office of the Governor, over $1.9 million in grant funds has been given to local jurisdictions for water and sewer infrastructure projects, including:

$72,500 to Chouteau County

More than $1 million to Flathead County

More than $275,000 each to Lake and Park counties

More than $145,000 to the town of Sheridan, $118,000 to White Sulphur Springs

More than $11,000 to Beaverhead County.