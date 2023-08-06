The guide contains all active projects administered through the UGBEP including Open Fields, habitat management leases, food and cover plots, CRP enhancements, shelterbelts and grazing systems. These project types are located in all FWP regions and designed to enhance upland game bird habitats on lands open to free upland game bird hunting when permission to hunt is secured.

The guide includes tables listing all habitat projects and maps that depict locations of private and public land projects enrolled in the UGBEP. Tables provide hunters with project-specific information such as project location, acres and the method to contact landowners for permission. FWP reminds hunters to obtain landowner permission before hunting private lands.

Printed access guides will be available at FWP headquarters and regional offices in late August. Hunters can also request a copy of the access guide via FWP's website. FWP will begin mailing guides to hunters late August.

The program anticipates additional enrollments this fall. Several CRP projects were on hold pending enrollment in the federal CRP program. Hunters should check the program webpage this September for additional projects.

Due to current dry conditions and high fire danger throughout Montana, hunters may encounter UGBEP project closures or restrictions. Hunters can check the Projects Access Guide online for current information.

Through partnerships formed with private landowners, government agencies and conservation organizations, UGBEP has a current enrollment of over 460 active projects, enhancing nearly 350,000 acres of game bird habitat while providing almost 800,000 acres of access for upland game bird hunting.

For more information, contact Debbie Hohler, UGBEP coordinator, at: 406-444-5674, or by e-mail: dhohler@mt.gov.