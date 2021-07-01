HELENA, Mont. - The USDA has been called on by Montana’s governor to declare Montana a drought disaster area.
On Thursday, Governor Greg Gianforte called on U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to identify all counties in Montana as primary natural disaster areas.
“As we continue to see record-breaking temperatures from Libby to Glendive, it is imperative that the U.S. Department of Agriculture aid Montana communities in accessing critical resources, such as the Livestock Forage Program, Emergency Conservation Program, and Emergency Livestock Assistance Program, to respond to continued severe drought conditions on the ground,” the governor wrote in a letter to Secretary Vilsack.
The governor said relief is needed in the state as quickly as possible, particularly for agricultural producers.
A statewide drought emergency was declared in Montana Thursday morning by the governor as well.
Senator Steve Daines released the following statement Thursday after the governor’s request:
“As Montana battles extreme drought conditions, we need all resources available to help Montana farmers and ranchers survive these harsh conditions. I fully support Governor Gianforte requesting a drought disaster declaration, and I urge Secretary Vilsack to approve it immediately.”
You can read the full letter from Gov. Gianforte to USDA Secretary Vilsack here.