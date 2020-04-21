HELENA - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding people to be cognizant of bears as they come out of hibernation throughout spring.
The USDA says in a release, it is critical to follow these precautions while out in the wilderness and while at home. They advise people to have bear spray, pick up trash and keep food options out of reach such as bird feeders.
According to the USDA, pregnant female bears typically go into hibernation first, followed by female bears with cubs and then male bears. The USDA says this happens near the end of October until the beginning of December. Male bears are the first to exit hibernation typically in early March, and female bears with recently born cubs come out in mid-April to the beginning of May.
Adolescent bears and black bears resort to finding their food from humans, according to the USDA, since adolescents may have a harder time finding food an may be unfamiliar with humans. Black bears may be comfortable around humans, possibly because people may think black bears are less of a threat, according to the USDA.
The USDA also points out bear spray can be used on other wild animals such as moose and mountain lions.
Visit the USDA's website for further information on how to protect yourself and your food from bears.