Statistically, 20 veterans commit suicide a day. Of those 20, only 4 of them seek help from the VA.
VA Secretary Robert Wilkie is trying to change that.
“We’ve never had a national conversation on suicide prevention. We finally have a national task force," said Secretary Wilkie.
This task force will help look into programs that show the reason why veterans are committing suicide.
“Montana is really ground 0… We will be here in Montana testing out those programs making sure we do everything in our power to end the surge of veteran suicide," said Secretary Wilkie
Senator Steve Daines was with Secretary Wilkie today and said the veteran population is growing in the treasure state. So, he is working with the department of veteran affairs to meet the needs of the expanding veteran population.
This includes expanding and bettering tele-health to help those in rural Montana.
“In the coming years you’ll see an expanding footprint from Veteran Affairs across Montana to meet the growing needs of veterans in this state," said Secretary Wilkie.
He said none of this would be possible without the VA employees. In Fort Harrison, Daines and Wilkie said the approval rating for help is at 93%.
“There is nothing like it in the entire united states when it comes to patient satisfaction," said Secretary Wilkie
President Trump is looking to sign suicide prevention legislation later this week that would allow the VA to connect with other organizations to find those 16 veterans they don't see.
If you're a veteran struggling, you can get help through your local VA hospital or click here.