HELENA, Mont. - Drive-thru vaccination clinics at the Fairgrounds have been expanded to include those 16 and older in four counties neighboring Lewis and Clark County.
Effective immediately, all residents age 16 and older from Broadwater, Jefferson, Powell and Meagher counties can attend any Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) clinic at the Fairgrounds. All clinics remain open to residents of Lewis and Clark County.
Anyone ages 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and LCPH notes that only those 18+ can attend Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccine clinics.
An appointment is required to attend any of the drive-thru clinics and can be made at any time on LCPH’s COVID-19 HUB online here, or by calling LCHP’s COVID-19 Hotline at 833-829-9219. Proof of age and address will be required.
In addition, LCPH says the last two weeks of appointment dates are now closed to new bookings.
Any individuals who booked appointments for May 4 or 5 or May 11 or 12 will be called and offered alternative options. The closure of these clinics will affect 45 community members.
The final first-dose Pfizer clinic at the Fairgrounds will take place on April 28, after that, the clinics will continue to operate until all second dose clinics are completed on May 19.
Many other ways for residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered after the drive-thru clinics close, including local pharmacies, community health centers and local hospitals.
In addition, following the closure of the drive-thru clinic at the Fairground, the Vaccine Team will pivot to smaller, location-based pop-up clinics in the community LCHP said.