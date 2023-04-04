HELENA, MT- According to Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, a Valier man was sentenced to 60 years in the Montana State Prison with 35 years suspended from his sentence after he pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault on a minor.
36-year-old Edward S. Kleinsasser, was sentenced on March 28th after he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, after he admitted to sexually assaulting a girl when she was 8 and 9 years old between June 2019 and April 2021.
Kleinsasser will be required to complete sexual offender treatment before he is eligible for parole and will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.
