HELENA, Mont. - Every day thousands of Montanans are dealing with the after-effects of toxic exposure after serving overseas in the military. That is according to Senator Jon Tester.
On Wednesday afternoon, he laid out his plan to get these people some help.
The Comprehensive and Overdue Support for Troops, or the COST of War Act, would allow veterans, including the 3.5 million who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, to get immediate and lifelong access to health care from the Veteran’s Association.
This bill marks the largest expansion of healthcare eligibility we have ever seen for a veteran’s association, and the goal is to provide an extended opportunity to receive the healthcare veterans deserve.
"Well, this sounds like it is going to be an improvement of the existing disability system. To put it mildly, it's been a challenge to go through the system," said U.S. Air Force Sgt. Dave Powell.
Since passing this bill is such a large undertaking, I asked Sgt. Powell what he thinks will most help get it passed.
"Across the nation, we're all a band of brothers and we're all sticking together. If we all work together, hopefully, this will streamline the process, if this bill passes, to help all veterans of all branches," Sgt. Powell said.
Sen. Tester did mention he has received nothing but supportive comments from Montanans, and has received a lot of support from several other states across the nation, hoping they can get this bill passed into law by the start of 2022.
It is a mammoth of a bill with a price tag of over $400 billion, but it has already unanimously passed through the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. Sen. Tester tells me the next stop is the full Senate Chamber, and he plans to take it there in the coming months.