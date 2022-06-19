HELENA, Mont. - Impact Montana is an organization promoting wellness among service members, veterans, first responders, and families and on Thursday, they sent a team of vets to Red Lodge to help support the ongoing flood relief efforts across the state.

Historic flooding hit the southeastern part of the state earlier this week, and the communities affected are in desperate need of assistance to rebuild homes, roads, general clean-up, and so much more.

Executive Director, Ryan Luchau tells Montana Right Now the heart of Impact Montana is to support friends and neighbors across the treasure state.

"It's nice to have a pretty quick responsive team that can go out and help in those efforts cause recognizing that they're our neighbors and they're our friends, family members, and they're hurting right now and they're exhausted,” Luchau said. “And so we want to make sure we have the ability to support them cause that's what, really at the end of the day that's what impact looks like, right, so that's what we want to do."

Meanwhile, in Helena, Safeway will be collecting food and water to transport to the Red Lodge area on Monday and if you'd like to help, you can go to Impact Montana's Facebook page here.