HELENA– East Helena’s 10010 Post Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) hosted their first annual “Day of Service” in honor of veterans who have fought and served overseas.

The national VFW commended May 7 as the official date of recognition going forward.

Many veterans came to 10010 Post in E. Helena to collect donated goods, from black dress shoes, men's and women’s clothing, food, soap, shampoo, toothbrushes and more.

All items were donated by other military members, veterans and patrons throughout the community of the Helena Valley.

One, in particular, Belinda Romero, was the initial event coordinator for “Service Day” who spoke candidly about how she had clothing and other items she wanted to donate to specifically veterans but did not want them to have to pay for the items at a consignment shop.

“What makes this day special?” Romero repeated back, pausing for a moment.

“For me, the biggest thing is just helping Veterans. Where would we be without them? So…even though I am tearing up, it makes me very happy to be able to help out.”

Romero had initially contacted Jeff Schepp, a U.S. Army Veteran and VFW Post Commander for 10010 to initiate the event.

“It’s about the Veterans. That’s what it’s about, it’s about the Veterans and their families and that’s what we are trying to, you know we’re here to support, you know, for a Veteran who needs help, you know that’s what we are here for,” stated Schepp.

Veteran Affairs and The Vet Center from Missoula also made their own contribution by setting up tables to aid service members in handling legal paperwork like assistance with employment opportunities to help smooth the transition out of the military back into civilian life.

The Vet Center was parked in front of the VFW making their services of readjustment counseling known.

“What you see behind me is the mobile Vet Center, and it has two offices to provide benefits, referrals and connection to resources within the VA and the Helena community,” said Anton Johnson, the Veterans Outreach Program Specialist for Missoula Vet Center.

Food items were donated by Helena Food Share, hygiene products were provided by Walmart and Romero and other clothing items like underwear, boots, socks and ties came from Fort Harrison’s thrift store.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars in East Helena encourages all Veterans of any age, active duty, reserves, to utilize the services and other opportunities provided.