UPDATE: SEPT. 23 AT 12:56 P.M.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of Tuesday's fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Fifth Avenue and North Rodney Street.
Dr. Christopher Muenzen's, 66, of New Jersey, cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, according to a release from LCSO, and the manner of his death was ruled an accident.
LCSO said Muenzen was a contract physician working at the Veterans Affairs in Helena.
HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department reports, one person is dead following a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the area of 5th Avenue and North Rodney Street.
No further details have been released.
The accident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.